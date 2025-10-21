PU employee kills mother on Diwali, arrested in Sonepat

In a gruesome incident on Diwali morning, a 40-year-old man allegedly slit his mother’s throat with a knife at their house in Sector 40, Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Sushila Negi, was found dead in her room. The accused, her younger son Ravinder Negi, alias Ravi, who is an employee of Panjab University’s examination branch, was later arrested from Sonepat.

The police said the incident took place around 7am on Monday when residents heard Sushila’s screams. When they rushed to check, they found the door of the house locked from inside. After several attempts to open it, neighbours entered the house through the roof and discovered Sushila lying dead with her throat slit, while her son had already fled.

The police were informed and a team led by inspector Ram Dayal, the station house officer of Sector 39, reached the spot. The body was sent to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for post-mortem.

Initial investigation revealed the accused, Ravi, had been mentally disturbed and often quarreled with his family members. On Monday morning, after an argument with his mother, he allegedly attacked her with a knife.

Originally from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Sushila had been living in Sector 40 for the past decade. Her elder son, who works in a private company, resides in Sector 41 with his family.

The police said Ravi’s wife and daughter live separately due to domestic disputes. He had moved in with his mother six months ago.

Ravi was tracked down and arrested from Sonepat later in the day. The police are in the process of determining the sequence of events and the motive behind the murder.