Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU murder: 6 days on, police groping in the dark for headway
chandigarh news

PU murder: 6 days on, police groping in the dark for headway

Six days since the wife of a Panjab University professor was found murdered at their residence on the university campus in Sector 14, Chandigarh police are still groping in dark
The body of Seema Goyal, wife of PU professor BB Goyal, was found at their residence on PU campus on the morning of November 4 (Diwali). (HT File)
The body of Seema Goyal, wife of PU professor BB Goyal, was found at their residence on PU campus on the morning of November 4 (Diwali). (HT File)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Six days since the wife of a Panjab University professor was found murdered at their residence on the university campus in Sector 14, Chandigarh police are still groping in dark.

The body of Seema Goyal, 60, was allegedly found in her ground-floor room, by her husband, Prof BB Goyal, around 7:30 am on November 4, the day of Diwali. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night.

By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem had found that there were strangulation marks on Seema’s body and injuries on her head.

Prof Goyal had claimed that Seema’s hands and legs had been tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside. Police are questioning Prof Goyal repeatedly to verify his claims. The cops are also in touch with the victim’s daughter and brother for more clues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out