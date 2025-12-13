PU murder case: Prof BB Goyal’s daughter joins probe, reveals strained relations between parents

Days after UT police arrested Panjab University (PU) professor BB Goyal for his wife’s murder, their daughter joined the investigation and indicated to cops that her parents had been going through a “strained relationship” in the period leading up to the crime. PU professor BB Goyal has not been cooperating in custody and is giving inconsistent explanations about how he accessed the house and discovered his wife, say police. (HT File)

Seema Goyal, 60, was found dead in the couple’s house on PU campus, Sector 14, on November 4, 2021. Their only daughter, Parul, had been away at a friend’s house since the day before.

During questioning, the daughter, now 30, confirmed that frequent disagreements had become common between the couple before the murder, police sources confirmed.

On the night of the murder, she had gone out to celebrate with her friends as she had cleared her NEET exam. When she returned the next morning, she learned of her mother’s death.

In his earlier statement to the police, prof Goyal had recounted that she confronted him in shock and anger, grabbing him by the collar and saying, “You killed my mother.”

Prof Goyal was arrested earlier this week after his brain-mapping test confirmed the long-standing police theory that the killing was committed by someone inside the house. Goyal was the only person present there on the night of murder.

Goyal not cooperating in custody: Police

Police maintain that Prof Goyal has not been cooperating in custody and is giving inconsistent explanations about how he accessed the house and discovered his wife.

Police have also recovered two mobile phones belonging to Goyal and plan to send these to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination. However, the weapon used in the crime and the victim’s mobile phone – missing since the day of the murder – remain untraced. Investigators say they also intend to conduct a round of questioning with the daughter in the presence of her father to further clarify discrepancies in their statements.