PU non-teaching staff threatens protest over pending implementation of sixth pay commission
The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) on Tuesday wrote to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar requesting him to resolve the matter of pending implementation of sixth pay commission.
The non-teaching staff representative in their letter to V-C said the matter has been delayed further by the constitution of a committee during the last meeting of Board of Finance (BoF) and matter is still pending.
“Due to pending implementation of the sixth pay commission, there is a great resentment among the non-teaching employees as the employees of other universities and offices of Punjab state are getting the benefit of the same,” they stated in the letter.
The letter further pressed for the matter being resolved within seven days by getting the necessary approval for the release of the benefits in the forthcoming meeting of senate, adding that they would otherwise stage a peaceful protest.
While considering the matter, the BoF in its last meeting decided to constitute a committee to examine the financial implications of the implementation of the revised pay scales and follow up with the government of Punjab as well as ministry of education for release of additional grants to pay the arrears as well as enhance the annual salary.
