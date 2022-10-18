Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU student council elections: Polling underway

PU student council elections: Polling underway

Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:22 AM IST

A total of 21 candidates from different student bodies are contesting for the four PUCSC posts, of which eight candidates, including two female candidates, are in fray for the post of president.

As many as 14,984 students are eligible to vote in the student polls, which are being held after a two-year Covid-induced gap. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Polling for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections started on campus at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

As many as 14,984 students are eligible to vote in the student polls, which are being held after a two-year Covid-induced gap. Student bodies fear a low voter turnout this year as the elections are being held amid the festive season. Traditionally, student polls are held in September.

The polling process has been peaceful so far, with students assembling in their respective departments to cast their vote. After polling, counting of votes will start from 2 pm, and the results are expected to be announced by 6 pm.

A total of 21 candidates from different student bodies are contesting for the four PUCSC posts, of which eight candidates, including two female candidates, are in fray for the post of president.

In the 2019 polls, Chetan Chaudhary of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) was elected campus president, while Kanupriya of Students For Society (SFS) became the first woman president in 2018.

Amid polling, Gate 1 (opposite Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) will remain closed between noon to 4.30 pm.

