Public needs to feel safe to step out at night for shopping: Traders to Chandigarh SSP

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Saturday called on SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and demanded adequate security to keep shops open 24x7. The extended operational hours for shops are completely voluntary, but only available to commercial establishments registered with the Chandigarh labour department, currently numbered at 13,098. (Sant Arora/HT)

The CBM delegation, comprising officiating president Subhash Narang, patron Anil Vohra, general secretaries Kamaljit Singh Panchhi and Baljinder Gujral, said, “Since majority of traders in city are from small and medium category, running of shops during night hours will not be a practical and financially viable option unless sufficient population of city ventures out at night. This is only possible if there is an element of complete security among the public and shoppers.”

“Due to lack of viability and confidence about security factors, only 25-30 shopkeepers have opted for the facility with the UT labour department till date. Traders need to be sure of the security steps to be taken by police through the night to encourage night life in the city,” they added.

The mandal requested the SSP to hold a comprehensive combined meeting of CBM, police officials and labour commissioner to arrive at a viable solution to the issue.

The SSP assured the delegation that she will look into this matter and pursue the issue with the labour commissioner.

On June 26, in a move aimed at enhancing ease of doing business for shopkeepers and traders in Chandigarh, the labour department had issued a notification allowing shops and commercial establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, to operate 24x7 throughout the year without requiring specific permission from the labour department.

The department has clarified that the extended operational hours are completely voluntary, but only available to commercial establishments registered with the UT labour department, currently numbered at 13,098.