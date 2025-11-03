PUCSC gen secy turns down cops’ plea to move to hospital

Tensions flared on the Panjab University campus on Sunday night after Chandigarh Police officials arrived at the site of the ongoing student protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. University officials clarified that the police presence was not to end the protest but to ensure Dagar’s safety (HT Photo)

The move came amid growing concern over the health of Abhishek Dagar, the general secretary of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), whose hunger strike entered Day 5.

Following the Union ministry of education’s notification on Panjab University senate reforms, student groups intensified their protests on Sunday, merging their ongoing anti-affidavit agitation with opposition to the proposed changes.

University officials clarified that the police presence was not to end the protest but to ensure Dagar’s safety. “This was done purely out of concern for the student’s deteriorating condition,” said the Amit Chauhan, dean student welfare, noting that the university’s medical team had advised his transfer to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for examination.

As per chief of university security Vikram Singh, around 120 students, 30 campus security personnel and sufficient police force were present at the spot as officials and protesters faced a tense standoff. Police officials stated that the campus medical team had requested them to get the student admitted immediately due to his worsening health. But Dagar refused to budge, following which the police left the campus, with campus security continuing to stand guard.

Two prominent student factions are currently leading the demonstrations. The first is being led by the PUCSC general secretary, who started his hunger strike on Wednesday.

The other group, comprising the joint secretary and vice-president of the council, has been holding a sit-in for the past four days. Both groups have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

MPs Tewari, Kang extend support to protesting students

On Sunday, two members of Parliament — Manish Tewari (Chandigarh) and Malvinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib) — visited the protesting students, becoming the first elected representatives to extend their support to the students.