Punjab: 11 years after boy went missing, police find body buried in mother’s courtyard

In a chilling breakthrough, 11 years after a 12-year-old boy disappeared from a village in Batala in 2014, police have solved the mystery, finding his remains in the courtyard of his own house, and arresting his mother and her accomplice for the murder. Police officials in the where the crime is said to have taken place in 2014.

The boy, Sandeep Singh, went missing in 2014 from Khojkipur village under Batala’s Sri Hargobindpur police station. For over a decade, he could not be traced, until police tracked down his mother, Ranjit Kaur, to Jalandhar.

When grilled, Kaur reportedly confessed to having killed Sandeep with the help of her accomplice, Satnam Singh.

According to police, the duo murdered the child and buried his body in the courtyard of the woman’s house. After the crime, they fled to Agra and had been living in Jalandhar for the past few years, where they were finally arrested.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to the murder and revealed the burial spot. Following the confession, police recovered the skeletal remains from the house’s courtyard, bringing the decade-long probe into the mystery to a close.

In his complaint, the boy’s uncle, Harjit Singh, had alleged that Ranjit was in an illicit relationship with Satnam, which her son strongly objected to.

“To silence him,they killed him. When Sandeep went missing, Ranjit claimed he had gone to Pune for work. However, he never returned. After waiting for months, I lodged a police complaint, following which she and Satnam fled,” he said.