Punjab: 19 kids hospitalised amid leptospirosis outbreak in Ferozepur village

As many as 32 leptospirosis patients, including 31 children, have surfaced so far in Hazara Singh Wala, a border village in Ferozepur, officials said. Among them, 19 children have been admitted to the civil hospital in the district. After the recent death of a 12-year-old girl here, rodent droppings and dead pigeons were found in the water tank, triggering panic in the area. A health camp was organised in the Hazara Singh Wala village where 188 people were examined. (HT Photo)

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial disease caused by Leptospira bacteria, transmitted via urine of infected animals (rodents, dogs, livestock) contaminating water or soil.

The administration has sent tankers to the village as the regular water supply has been stopped. Officials are inspecting the pipeline for leakage. Water samples have been sent for lab tests.

On Sunday, a health camp was organised in the village where 188 people were examined. Two children were referred to the civil hospital. “As many as 980 oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets and around 3,500 chlorine tablets have been distributed among villagers,” civil surgeon Dr Rajeev Parashar said. He said the situation is under control. “Health teams are stationed in the village round the clock,” he added. The civil hospital has set up a separate 40-bed ward for patients with jaundice and infection.

Village sarpanch Gurnam Singh said residents had been receiving dirty water for several days. “Dirt was also found in the government primary school’s water tank,” he said.

While authorities have begun cleaning village ponds, he said a new pipeline would be required for a lasting solution. According to the sarpanch, reverse osmosis (RO) systems installed in schools were not functioning properly. “Several tanks were without lids. The maintenance contract for the RO systems expired last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, block-level education officials have been directed to submit a detailed report to the district education officer.

Ferozepur SDM Lindhiya, who is carrying out a magisterial probe, said that 32 persons, including 31 children, have tested positive for leptospirosis in the village. She said nearly 30 teams have been deployed, carrying out door-to-door health screenings, distributing chlorination tablets, medicines and safe drinking water. Around 600 samples have been collected while health officials have also stepped up surveillance after some residents began showing symptoms resembling jaundice.

“The situation is stable. The SDM will submit her report by Monday regarding the incident,” said deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma.

MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky visited the civil hospital to inquire about the health of the affected children. The administration should find out a permanent solution, they said.