Punjab: 2 injured in Sangrur clash

Two persons were injured in a clash between members of the Christian community and residents of Dhandra village near Dhuri in Sangrur district on Sunday. A grab from a video clip that was doing the rounds on social media. HT wasn’t able to independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Members of the Christian community alleged they were attacked by villagers when they were holding a meeting in a local church. A police team reached the spot to maintain law and order. The injured, who have been hospitalised, are said to be stable.

Dhuri station house officer (SHO) Karamjit Singh said the police restored law and order in the village. “The process is on to register an FIR based on the statements of complainants. Two of the injured are admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Dhuri. They are stable,” he added.

Jagjit Singh from the Christian community said it stemmed from a similar incident that took place on December 25 during Chrismas Day celebrations when fireworks were set off and “the same individuals” had harassed and threatened them. He said that on Monday, “villagers, including minors, armed with rods attacked attendees” of the meeting.

“The attackers barricaded the church, preventing people from leaving and subjecting women to harassment. They want to force us out of the village,” Singh said while emphasising that the church land was voluntarily donated by members of the Christian community.

Ramandeep Kaur, wife of Jagjit Singh, said, “The assailants caught me by hair, tore my clothes and threw me into a drain.”

A victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We were beaten mercilessly with rods simply for holding a meeting. At least 15 to 20 people attacked us.”

Meanwhile, panchayat member Karamjit Singh said it started during the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas on December 25 when the administration allowed them (Christians) to hold a gathering with no speaker or cracker, but “they set off fireworks and visited the langar sewa we were offering, raising slogans”.

“When we opposed, they misbehaved with us so it was decided that they will not gather in the church until an agreement is reached between both parties. Despite this, they held a gathering, which led to clashes. They abused and thrashed us,” he added.