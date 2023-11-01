Punjab: 25-year-old shot dead in Kapurthala village

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Sidhwan Dona village of Kapurthala on late Monday night. Police said they are recording statements of his friend, who was accompanying him, and other family members, who primarily informed them that the accused had an old enmity with some villagers over some issue. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, who was attacked by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of his village. Police said he was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Jalandhar civil hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Police said they are recording statements of his friend, who was accompanying him, and other family members, who primarily informed them that the accused had an old enmity with some villagers over some issue.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act.

