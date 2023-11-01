News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 25-year-old shot dead in Kapurthala village

Punjab: 25-year-old shot dead in Kapurthala village

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Nov 01, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, who was attacked by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of his villag

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Sidhwan Dona village of Kapurthala on late Monday night.

Police said they are recording statements of his friend, who was accompanying him, and other family members, who primarily informed them that the accused had an old enmity with some villagers over some issue. (Getty image)
Police said they are recording statements of his friend, who was accompanying him, and other family members, who primarily informed them that the accused had an old enmity with some villagers over some issue. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, who was attacked by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of his village. Police said he was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Jalandhar civil hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said they are recording statements of his friend, who was accompanying him, and other family members, who primarily informed them that the accused had an old enmity with some villagers over some issue.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out