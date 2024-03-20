Punjab: 4 die after drinking spurious liquor in Sangrur, probe ordered

Four people died on Tuesday night after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba block of Punjab’s Sangrur district. Four people died on Tuesday night after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba block of Punjab’s Sangrur district. (Represenational photo)

Police said they have identified the supplier of the liquor and efforts are on to arrest him.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter, while the bodies have been sent to a hospital for the post-mortem. The committee, comprising the Dirba sub divisional magistrate (SDM), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station house officer (SHO), senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, will submit its report by Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bhola Singh, 50, Nirmal Singh, 42, Pargat Singh, 42, and Jagjeet Singh, 30. All four were from Gujran village of Dirba block.

Residents said all four had consumed the liquor on Tuesday night and were found dead on village roads on Wednesday morning.