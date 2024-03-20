 Punjab: 4 die after drinking spurious liquor in Sangrur, probe ordered - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 4 die after drinking spurious liquor in Sangrur, probe ordered

ByKaram Prakash
Mar 20, 2024 01:00 PM IST

All four victims, who were from Gujran village of Dirba block, had consumed the liquor on Tuesday night and were found dead on Wednesday morning

Four people died on Tuesday night after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba block of Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Four people died on Tuesday night after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba block of Punjab’s Sangrur district. (Represenational photo)
Four people died on Tuesday night after consuming spurious liquor in Dirba block of Punjab’s Sangrur district. (Represenational photo)

Police said they have identified the supplier of the liquor and efforts are on to arrest him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Punjab: Excise dept seeks permission for auction of liquor vends

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter, while the bodies have been sent to a hospital for the post-mortem. The committee, comprising the Dirba sub divisional magistrate (SDM), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station house officer (SHO), senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, will submit its report by Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bhola Singh, 50, Nirmal Singh, 42, Pargat Singh, 42, and Jagjeet Singh, 30. All four were from Gujran village of Dirba block.

Residents said all four had consumed the liquor on Tuesday night and were found dead on village roads on Wednesday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 4 die after drinking spurious liquor in Sangrur, probe ordered
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On