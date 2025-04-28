Menu Explore
Punjab: 4-kg opium seized, 2 of Uttar Pradesh held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 28, 2025 08:22 AM IST

24-year-old Wasim and his 40-year-old brother Rafique, both residents of Fazilpur, Sujanpur, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Hoshiarpur when caught, say police

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh were arrested with 4.2 kg of opium from Jalandhar’s Bhogpur on Jammu-Jalandhar road here on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the accused were using public transport to supply drugs across the state.

Sections 18(c), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been slapped on them at the Bhogpur police station.
The accused, identified as 24-year-old Wasim and his 40-year-old brother Rafique — both residents of Fazilpur, Sujanpur, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh — were intercepted by a police party at Adda Ladra in Bhogpur.

“The accused were on their way to Hoshiarpur to deliver the narcotics when they were caught. A case has been registered against them under Sections 18(c), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bhogpur police station,” he said.

He added that the accused has been taken into police custody to gather information from where they brought opium and who were going to purchase it.

