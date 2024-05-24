Punjab: 4 killed, 12 injured in jeep accident in Ludhiana

Four people were killed and one was feared drowned when a pick-up jeep met with an accident along the Sirhind Canal at Behlolpur village near Machhiwara town of Ludhiana district on Friday. The pickup jeep that met with the accident along the Sirhind Canal at Behlolpur village near Machhiwara town of Ludhiana district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police said 12 of the 17 people travelling in the jeep were injured in the accident that occurred at 7.30am when they were returning after paying obeisance at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in Una district of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Three of the deceased were identified as Mohinder Kaur, 65, Karanjit Kaur, 52 and Gaganjot Kaur, 15. The fourth deceased, a girl, is yet to be identified.

A seven-year-old boy, Sukhpreet Singh, who fell into the canal, was feared drowned.

According to rescuers, the jeep was caught in the vegetation alongside the canal otherwise the casualty could have been higher.

The police are probing the cause of the mishap, but the driver said that he lost control over the vehicle in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

Sub-inspector Tara Ram said the passengers are relatives and residents of Nizampur, Dangowal and Chhibra villages of Payal tehsil in Ludhiana district.

He said the two minors died on the spot, while the women succumbed to injuries in hospital.