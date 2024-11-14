Punjab: 8,000 robbery in Mohali shop, 2 booked

Three days after two persons robbed a Verka booth employee of ₹8,000 in Phase 2, the local police booked the unidentified men on Tuesday. Unidentified robbers turned up at a Verka booth, pushed its employee and took away ₹ 8,000 at knifepoint in Phase 2, Mohali, according to the complainant.

Lal Sahab, a native of Uttar Pradesh, informed the police that he runs a Verka booth in Phase 2 of Mohali. According to him, on November 9, when he went home to have breakfast, his employee Shivam, 20, called him around 11 am to inform that two men entered the shop, pushed him and took away ₹8,000 from the cash box at knifepoint.

The owner rushed to the shop and informed the police control room following which a PCR team turned up and informed the Phase 1 police. “We have registered a case and are gathering leads to trace the accused,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shyam Singh.

The unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the BNS at the Phase 1 police station.

Man loses phone to snatchers

In Zirakpur, a man lost his phone to two motorcycle-borne snatchers on Tuesday. Identified as Ramesh Gupta of Shivalik Enclave, Zirakpur, the victim informed the police that while he was walking back home around 9:35 pm and talking to his wife on phone, two men on a bike snatched his phone and fled. A case has been registered under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the BNS, the police said.