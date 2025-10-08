Edit Profile
    Punjab: 8-lakh-tonne paddy arrives in mandis

    The government agencies have procured 7.7 lakh tonne paddy and Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited has taken the lead with 3.24 lakh tonne purchase

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    A total of 8.25 lakh tonne of freshly harvested paddy has arrived in the mandis of Punjab out of which 7.73 lakh tonne (93%) stands procured. The government agencies have procured 7.7 lakh tonne paddy and Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (PUNGRAIN) has taken the lead with 3.24 lakh tonne purchase as on Tuesday.

    Workers dry paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)
    As many as 66,679 farmers have received the crop payment as 1,646.47 crore have been credited into their accounts. According to food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, the state government has secured cash credit limit of 27,000 crore for October and 15,000 crore for September.

