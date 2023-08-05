Punjab: 950-ft breach in Sutlej dhussi bundh plugged after 26 days in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : The 950 feet breach in dhussi bundh on Sutlej at Gata Mandi Kasu village in Jalandhar was finally plugged on Friday evening after 26 days. Volunteers and the authorities worked 24X7 for 18 days to plug the breach, say officials. The 950 feet breach in dhussi bundh on Sutlej at Gata Mandi Kasu village in Jalandhar was finally plugged on Friday evening after 26 days. Volunteers and the authorities worked 24X7 for 18 days to plug the breach, say officials.

With this, the road connectivity to seven villages of Shahkot sub-division, which were disconnected with the mainland, will be resumed, say officials.

A total of 34 villages of Jalandhar and 14 of Kapurthala district were flooded due to two major breaches in dhussi bundh at Mandala Channa village (325 feet) and Gata Mandi Kasu (950 feet) on July 10. The work to plug the breach started on July 18.

The work on the one side of the breach is led by AAP Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, while the drainage department was carrying the same work on the other side of the bundh through its contractors.

according to the drainage department, ₹5 crore was incurred in plugging of the breach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON