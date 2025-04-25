Punjab: AAP holds candle marches to pay tribute to Pahalgam victims

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Thursday organised candle marches and temple visits in various parts of the state to pay tribute to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The events were held under the leadership of cabinet ministers and leaders, with candle marches in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Pathankot. (HT Photo)

The events were held under the leadership of cabinet ministers and leaders, with candle marches in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Pathankot. Marches were also held in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Moga, Mohali, and Fazilka.

In Hoshiarpur, AAP state president Aman Arora, MP Rajkumar Chabbewal, and MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited a temple to pray for peace for the victims’ souls and strength for their grieving families.

Speaking to the media, Arora condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. He emphasized the need for justice for the victims, enhanced national security and focused leadership.

Raising concerns about security lapses, Arora urged the central government to fill 1.25 lakh vacancies in the armed forces and ensure better security measures.

The AAP chief also stressed the necessity of a “full-time home minister” who prioritises the safety of the country and its citizens over political activities.

A candle march was led by cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala.