Punjab AG accuses ACS (home) of interference, complains to CM

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda has complained to the state government accusing additional chief secretary (home) of interference in his office and abolishing some posts without consulting him.

In a letter, shot off to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and chief secretary Vini Mahajan on June 14, Nanda alleged that 23 posts in AG office were abolished by the additional chief secretary, home (he did not name Anurag Agarwal) without any discussion with him.

Nanda said the move has come at a time when next six months were crucial as the Congress government was nearing towards the end of its tenure and may face critical litigation which will require the AG office to work at its full strength.

“It’s a serious matter and amounts to clear interference that affects functioning and administration of my office. At a time like this, to try and cripple my office with the abolishing of posts, betrays an arbitrary approach, if not, a total non- application of mind by the ACS, home,” the AG’s strongly worded letter reads. The letter seeks intervention from the chief secretary so that the ACS (home) can be directed to revive the said posts.

The posts, as per letter, were abolished in February. When contacted, Nanda said he would not comment on any communication between the AG office and the state government. Agarwal, on the other hand, said he had not seen the letter. “It is normal government communication, I will respond to it after seeing it, he added.

The posts in question are of librarian and steno’s etc which the AG has termed critical for the functioning of any lawyer’s office.