(Sexual harassment allegations) PAU panel findings Entomology prof found guilty, shifted to another dept

: A high-powered committee constituted by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against a professor of entomology department has found him guilty. Pandha was found guilty, while charges against Chandi were not proved due to lack of evidence, hence authorities have ordered inter-department transfer for him. (HT Photo)

However, similar allegations levelled against another professor of the same department could not be proved, the committee stated.

About three weeks ago, two professors of PAU’s entomology department- Ravinder Chandi and Yuvraj Singh Pandha- were accused of sexual harassment by a female student, following which a high-powered committee was formed to probe the issue.

As per the findings of the committee, Pandha was found guilty, while charges against Chandi were not proved due to lack of evidence, hence authorities have ordered inter-department transfer for him.

The case of professor Pandha has been handed over to sexual harassment committee, which will further investigate the matter and determine appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the law in the coming week.

While confirming the findings of committee, TS Riar, additional director communication, said, “The high- powered committee formed to investigate the matter has confirmed the allegations made by a female student against professor Yuvraj Singh Pandha. Sexual harassment allegations against professor Chandi were not proved due to lack of evidence; however, taking cognizance of the complaint against him, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has ordered to transfer him (Chandi) to another department.”

Chandi has been barred from teaching, engaging in student interactions, and participating in any social activities at PAU for a period of two years as part of the disciplinary action.

Furthermore, Chandi’s wife, Anureet Kaur Chandi, who also works in the entomology department as a professor, has been cautioned and demoted to research duties, thereby preventing her from engaging in teaching activities with students.

As a temporary measure to address the issue, Pandha was transferred to Kapurthala research station on July 31.

Earlier on Sunday, a letter detailing sexual harassment allegations by anonymous students went viral on various social media platforms and was addressed to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit. The letter not only shed light on the recent incident but also called for an investigation into past cases of sexual harassment. Urging governor’s personal intervention, the letter sparked urgency among university authorities, officers, and teaching staff.

Meanwhile, given the recent sexual harassment allegations, the university authorities have scheduled an anti-harassment Workshop for August 11 for all students, deans, and directors from PAU-run institutes across the state.