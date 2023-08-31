Ludhiana: After PAU students raise concern, DSW reduce hostel, mess security fee

After the students from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) met director students welfare (DSW) Nirmal Singh Jaura here on Thursday and voiced their concern against the hike in the mess and the hostel security fees, the DSW authorities changed the hostel and mess security fees to ₹5,500 for new students and ₹5,000 for old students. HT Image

The security fees of both were raised from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 by the authorities in the past and the students requested the authorities to reverse the fees to ₹5,000 only.

The students also raised concerns about the hike in the hostel and mess rates during this academic year. To which, the DSW clarified that this decision is in the hands of the academic council.

Babandeep Singh, a student, said “We have also highlighted the poor facilities provided by the university in the hostels in spite of enough funds generated from the students hostel fees. Following this, students from hostel number 7 have also reached DSW with the same demands.”

Nirmal Jaura said, “We have earlier made the decision to hike the security fees of the hostel and mess but students did not agree with the same so we have now revised the security fees by ₹5,500 for new students and ₹5,000 for old students.”