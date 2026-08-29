Punjab: Amritpal’s party promises white paper on drug menace

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, on Friday promised to bring out a comprehensive white paper on Punjab’s drug crisis if voted to power, examining the spread of the menace, deaths, supply networks and alleged political and police nexus. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal being honoured by SAD leader Bikram SIngh Majithia and others during rally at Baba Bakala, in Amritsar, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The pledge was made at a well-attended conference organised by the party at Baba Bakala on Rakhar Punia, on Amritpal’s home turf, where the fledgling outfit sought to demonstrate its growing political clout ahead of the assembly elections. While Baba Bakala falls under the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, Amritpal’s native village Jallupur Khera falls under the Baba Bakala assembly segment.

The party’s acting president and Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh read out a pledge made by his son to the people of Punjab, under which the proposed white paper would examine the spread of drugs in the state, drug-related deaths, supply networks, alleged political involvement and connivance by the police and security establishment under successive governments from 1997 to 2027.

The party also released a vision document on tackling the drug crisis. Party leaders said the document was aimed at providing a policy-based and comprehensive response to the drug crisis instead of relying merely on political rhetoric.

The document said the police had failed to control the drug menace, and proposed setting up a separate force to tackle the crisis. “Its officers will receive specialised training to deal with drug smugglers and people affected by drug addiction. This force will not be part of the police; rather, it will also monitor the police and other security forces and will report directly to the chief minister”, it said.

The document also linked robberies, theft and snatchings to the drug crisis. Controlling the drug menace would also lead to a decline in crime, it added.

The venue was decorated with hoardings and banners carrying pictures of Sikh prisoners, slain militant leaders, human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and radical leaders who recently died abroad, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The party also pledged to provide justice to families affected by drug-related deaths and ensure the rehabilitation and resettlement of youngsters battling addiction.

Besides Tarsem, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, members of the Parliamentary Board, the five-member core committee and other senior leaders addressed the gathering.

The leaders also launched a sharp attack on traditional political parties, accusing successive governments of failing to curb the drugs menace despite the issue remaining a major concern for Punjab for decades. They also raised issues concerning the state’s youth, agriculture, river waters, employment, Punjab’s rights and Panthic matters.