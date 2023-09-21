News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC extends tenure of two consumer panel members

Punjab and Haryana HC extends tenure of two consumer panel members

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2023 03:05 AM IST

The high court acted on the plea from the Tricity Consumer Court Bar Association, seeking a direction to the UT administration for filling up the vacancies of members of state/district consumer disputes redressal commission

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered the extension of tenure of two consumer commission members till October 11.

Chandigarh has one state commission and two district panels with a sanctioned strength of three and four, respectively. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh has one state commission and two district panels with a sanctioned strength of three and four, respectively. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court acted on the plea from the Tricity Consumer Court Bar Association, seeking a direction to the UT administration for filling up the vacancies of members of state/district consumer disputes redressal commission.

During the hearing, it came to light that one post was vacant and one member at state commission was retiring on September 20. As of the district panels, it was informed that one member was retiring on September 24 and one post was vacant.

It was further apprised that the presiding member of the state commission was retiring on January 12, 2024, and two members of the district commissions were retiring later this year.

Chandigarh has one state commission and two district panels with a sanctioned strength of three and four, respectively.

Taking note of the submissions, the court ordered that Rajesh K Arya, member (non-judicial) of state panel and Brij Mohan Sharma, member (non-judicial), district panel, will continue to work till the next date of hearing.

The court order came as lawyers requested for some stop-gap arrangement, otherwise work at all three panels will come to a standstill.

UT’s counsel, when asked, apprised the court that steps were being taken to fill up the posts and sought two weeks to respond to the plea.

The court, while posting the matter for October 11, sought a status report from UT regarding the steps being taken/initiated for filling up the already accrued vacancies and also the vacancies likely to arise in future. Meanwhile, two members retiring this month will continue to work till the next date of hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out