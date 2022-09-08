Punjab and Haryana HC warns of heavy fine if probe reports on cases against MPs/ MLAs not filed on time
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain said, “This is a fit case where heavy cost should be imposed upon the respondents but keeping in view the fact that last opportunity has been prayed for, we adjourn the case..,”
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday warned officials designated by governments of Punjab and Haryana to monitor probe into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in two states.
The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain said, “This is a fit case where heavy cost should be imposed upon the respondents but keeping in view the fact that last opportunity has been prayed for, we adjourn the case..,”
The court was hearing a 2021 suo motu plea in which court is monitoring probe into FIRs registered against MPs and MLAs in two states and Chandigarh upon directions in this regard from the apex court.
As the hearing began, the court found that compliance reports have not been submitted by Haryana as well as Punjab within the time stipulated by the HC. The compliance reports were to be submitted on status of probe into the FIRs and trials underway in different courts in two states as sought by the HC.
“The needful now be done within a period of one week... It is made clear that if the affidavit/status report is not filed within the time stipulated, heavy cost would be imposed upon the official responsible to file the affidavit/status report to be recovered from his/her salary,” the bench said while deferring the hearing for September 29.
Seeing the slow pace of probe, on July 19 also, the court had warned that if no further progress is reported in the FIRs, it would be forced to fix responsibility of officers concerned. As per a recent affidavit by Haryana, a total of 21 cases are pending probe in Haryana. In Punjab as per July affidavit of the state, 48 FIRs are such where the investigation is underway. However, most of the FIRs are such registered in 2022.
Both states have designated senior officers to assist court in this matter and coordinate with different agencies and district police in the states. Inspector general of police Gurinder Singh Dhillon has been designated by Punjab and inspector general of police Sanjay Kumar has been designated by Haryana.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics