Punjab and Haryana HC warns of heavy fine if probe reports on cases against MPs/ MLAs not filed on time

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday warned officials designated by governments of Punjab and Haryana to monitor probe into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in two states.

The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain said, “This is a fit case where heavy cost should be imposed upon the respondents but keeping in view the fact that last opportunity has been prayed for, we adjourn the case..,”

The court was hearing a 2021 suo motu plea in which court is monitoring probe into FIRs registered against MPs and MLAs in two states and Chandigarh upon directions in this regard from the apex court.

As the hearing began, the court found that compliance reports have not been submitted by Haryana as well as Punjab within the time stipulated by the HC. The compliance reports were to be submitted on status of probe into the FIRs and trials underway in different courts in two states as sought by the HC.

“The needful now be done within a period of one week... It is made clear that if the affidavit/status report is not filed within the time stipulated, heavy cost would be imposed upon the official responsible to file the affidavit/status report to be recovered from his/her salary,” the bench said while deferring the hearing for September 29.

Seeing the slow pace of probe, on July 19 also, the court had warned that if no further progress is reported in the FIRs, it would be forced to fix responsibility of officers concerned. As per a recent affidavit by Haryana, a total of 21 cases are pending probe in Haryana. In Punjab as per July affidavit of the state, 48 FIRs are such where the investigation is underway. However, most of the FIRs are such registered in 2022.

Both states have designated senior officers to assist court in this matter and coordinate with different agencies and district police in the states. Inspector general of police Gurinder Singh Dhillon has been designated by Punjab and inspector general of police Sanjay Kumar has been designated by Haryana.