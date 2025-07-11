Punjab assembly: AAP brings in resolution against CISF at Bhakra Dam after Cong walkout

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed unruly scenes with Congress members staging a walkout of the special assembly session on Friday over the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma by three assailants on July 7. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (centre) raising slogans along with other Congress MLAs after they walked out of the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As soon as the House proceedings began, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue, demanding a discussion on the incident, but Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan did not allow his request, telling him that there was no provision of Zero Hour during a special session. Congress MLAs responded by entering the well of the House, demanding Zero Hour so that they could discuss the deteriorating law and order issue. After the Congress MLAs returned to their seats, a heated exchange ensued between finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Bajwa.

Cheema reiterated his statement that the Congress patronised gangsters during its rule in Punjab and cited the example of jailed Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari being brought to the state in its tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party leader accused Bajwa of being hand-in-glove with the BJP, claiming that he had got a cybercrime FIR registered against him in Chandigarh. Bajwa responded, but much of what he said was not audible.

The Congress members again entered the well of the House and raised slogans before walking out.

In the absence of the Congress members, state water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal moved a resolution against the Centre’s decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra-Nangal dam project.

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab had on October 21, 2021, given its consent to the Centre for the CISF deployment at dams in the state. The Bhagwant Mann cabinet had on July 7 approved the withdrawal of that consent and decided to bring the resolution in the assembly.

“During the past years, the power ministry forwarded a list of vital Bhakra Beas Management Board installations that were not yet under CISF protection and urged the BBMB regarding the need for comprehensive CISF security cover. Punjab has re-examined the issue and has conveyed to the BBMB through letters on May 27, 2025, and July 4, 2025, expressing strong reservation against the CISF deployment. It is understood that the BBMB is contemplating to go ahead with the CISF deployment despite strong objection by Punjab. Even in the last meeting of the BBMB on July 4, Punjab had raised its objections strongly,” the resolution read.

It said the deployment of the CISF was not acceptable as the BBMB installations have been protected by Punjab Police for nearly 70 years and no adverse incident had occurred “even during very critical times”. The state police were well versed with local conditions and the latest technology, it said, adding they had the experience of facing such situations at the borders also. “The force is as professional as any other in the country. Moreover, the deployment of the CISF will increase unnecessary and avoidable financial burden on Punjab and partner states. Being the major contributor to the expenditure of the BBMB, Punjab would have to bear additional expenditure,” the resolution said.

It said that the BBMB installations were in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Hence, it is the duty of the state government concerned to maintain law and order at the projects. According to the recent proposals, the additional financial implication due to CISF deployment is going to be ₹49.32 crore a year.

The resolution said Punjab is also maintaining the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dams. “The security of these dams is more serious than the BBMB installations as these dams are near to the international border,” it said.

“In view of these reasons, the House unanimously resolves that the proposal of deployment of CISF personnel by BBMB at all installations of BBMB is rejected. The House strongly affirms that the state police posted at present are well versed with the condition/territory and security of these projects having served in these areas for many years. The current arrangement has proven efficient and cost-effective, with no significant security lapses. Hence, Punjab does not agree with the deployment of CISF at Bhakra-Nangal project,” it said.

“If the BBMB still intends to proceed with the deployment of CISF personnel, Punjab will not bear any financial burden arising from such deployment,” the resolution said, adding, “The House unanimously recommends to the Punjab government that the matter be taken up with the Government of India with the request that the CISF should not be deployed at Bhakra dam projects and other BBMB hydro projects.”