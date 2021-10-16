Punjab assembly polls: EC issues guidelines on transfers, postings

Chandigarh

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has issued a policy on transfers and postings. The entire process of Punjab assembly election 2022 is to be carried out in the first quarter of March 2022, said Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Friday.

He said that general transfers and postings would be made by the Election Commission of India under the said policy. He said the term of the present Punjab Vidhan Sabha is till March 27, 2022.

The CEO said that a copy of the letter issued by the Election Commission of India has been sent to the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, managing secretaries of all the departments, heads of departments, deputy commissioners and SSPs for further action.