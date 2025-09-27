Punjab: Bajwa blames govt for flood crisis

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its handling of the floods, holding it responsible for the crisis. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

Demanding the sacking of irrigation minister Barinder Goyal and suspension of irrigation secretary Krishan Kumar for ‘criminal mismanagement’, Bajwa said the disaster was “man-made.”

Participating in the discussion on a resolution moved by the AAP government against the Centre’s, Bajwa said, “The floods were not merely a natural calamity. Mismanagement on the part of the irrigation minister and secretary turned it into a man-made disaster. Neither drains were cleaned, nor rivers desilted. The worst was the breaking of the flood gates at Madhopur barrage. You cannot even manage Ranjit Sagar Dam, and yet you are demanding control over BBMB.”

Bajwa sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court to fix responsibility for the lapses and alleged that preparatory meetings to review flood readiness were delayed.

“The CM chaired the first such meeting only on June 6, whereas the monsoon arrived on June 24. Goyal and Krishan Kumar are squarely responsible for this mess. The minister should be sacked and the secretary suspended,” he said.

Seeks clarity on disaster funds

Bajwa also raised questions on the disaster relief funds and state finances.

“The Centre says ₹12,000 crore is available with Punjab, while the finance minister claims only ₹1,500 crore has been received. The CAG report shows the state had ₹9,041 crore till 2023. Who is lying? The government must clarify where the funds meant for the crisis have been diverted,” he asked.

The Congress leader also took aim at the state’s newly created ‘Rangla Punjab Fund’, terming it an attempt to seek donations outside the ambit of the Right to Information Act. “You have made Punjab a ‘Kangla’ (bankrupt), and now you want to collect funds in the name of Rangla Punjab. Why not use the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which is transparent and accountable?” he said.

Bajwa questioned the rationale behind convening special assembly sessions only to pass resolutions, saying they carry no binding impact. He also accused the government of failing to deliver compensation.

“You promised compensation even for the loss of a hen or a goat. Till now, not a single rupee has reached affected families. It is true that the Centre has failed Punjab in this crisis, and we stand with you in opposing this injustice. But the state government too must come clean on what it has done to help the people,” Bajwa said.