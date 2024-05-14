 Punjab: BJP leader Salaria joins AAP - Hindustan Times
Punjab: BJP leader Salaria joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Days after being denied the party ticket from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP leader Swaran Salaria on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party

Salaria was welcomed into the party fold by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. His entry would strengthen the AAP, according to a party release. Salaria had contested the 2017 bypoll from Gurdaspur on the BJP ticket following the death of MP and actor Vinod Khanna, and lost to Congress’ Sunil Jakhar, who is now the BJP’s Punjab chief.

Salaria, an aspirant for the BJP ticket again this time, was upset after the party nominated former MLA Dinesh Babbu from the constituency.

