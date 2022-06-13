Punjab BJP to hold demonstrations against AAP govt on Monday
All units of the Punjab BJP will hold demonstrations against the AAP government on Monday over the worsening law and order situation in the state.
State BJP president Ashwani Sharma, while addressing party workers at Daresi ground here to celebrate the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, on Sunday said that the election success has gone into the head of AAP workers and now they are picking up arms and killing innocent people.
Sharma was referring to a recent shooting incident where a 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a son of a sitting councillor from AAP opened fire over a property dispute in Amritsar city.
He said that all units of BJP will hold demonstrations against the ruling AAP government in the state over the failing law and order situation on Monday.
Sharma said that after winning elections, AAP chief minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to make Punjab colourful.
“Is your colourful Punjab like this, where every day innocent people are being killed. Shooting and killing in broad daylight have become a commonplace. The state lost Sidhu Moose Wala and Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal due to the failing law and order situation. This is not the kind of Punjab we had asked for,” said Sharma.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan on Sunday blamed the AAP government’s incompetence for the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
“The only thing one can say about the Punjab government is “Maan Sarkar Jhand Baa Phir Bhi Ghamand Baa,” he said in Chandigarh.
