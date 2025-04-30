Punjab: Blast at Kalia’s house: NIA takes over probe, gets custody of two

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the investigation into a hand grenade attack at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. The federal agency has taken main accused Saidul Ameen, who lobbed the grenade at Kalia’s residence, into its custody from the Ropar jail along with his accomplice Abhijot, who provided financial logistics to him and other accused. BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence was attacked on April 7. (HT File)

Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa confirmed that the case has been formally transferred to the NIA as the related crime files and investigation track record have been handed over to them. “We were coordinating with the NIA ever since the attacked happened. The federal agency will look after the upcoming investigation in the case,” Randhawa said.

She added that the NIA had taken custody of Saidul and Abhijit while other two will be taken into remand accordingly by the central agency.

Kalia’s residence was attacked on April 7, shattering glass panes and damaging vehicles. No one was injured in the blast. The sleuths of federal agencies were already camping in Jalandhar city after the role of terror outfits and gangster nexus came to the fore during the course of the investigation.

Main accused Saidul Ameen was arrested by Punjab Police in a joint operation with Delhi Police and central agencies on April 12. He is in Jalandhar police custody for seven days. His remand will end on April 19.

Two others — Ravinder, alias Harry, and his cousin Satish, owner of the e-rickshaw used in the crime — are also in police custody.

Probe so far points to ISI role

A preliminary police probe has revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. The police have claimed that the plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The role of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is also being probed.

The ongoing probe has also revealed the financial link to the executors of the attack. The role of the Haryana-based accused identified as Abhijot, who was arrested by the Haryana Police after an exchange of fire in Kurukshetra on April 11, is also being probed.

“During the investigation, it came to fore that Abhijot provided financial logistics to Ameen, who paid ₹3,500 to Satish and Harry before hurling a grenade at Kalia’s residence,” the police have claimed.

The Jalandhar police have already added Section 113 (terrorist act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the already registered FIR. The initial FIR was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(3) (mischief causing damage to the property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Punjab has witnessed multiple grenade attacks in the past seven months. In most cases, police installations have been targeted.