Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March.

The state education department while principally accepting the contents of the report, had given directions that the three books be banned for sale and not be taught in schools in the present form. The inquiry was initiated on the complaint tendered by social activist Baldev Singh Sirsa, who alleged that the said books contain some remarks which are not in accordance with Sikh history.

The books in question are ‘Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, ‘History of Punjab’ by

Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.

PSEB had submitted its report regarding distortions in the textbook “History of Punjab’ for Class 12 book, in March. Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, former officer on special duty (OSD) to director general education, Punjab, conducted the inquiry.

“The orders of the state government have been conveyed to SCERT director and all district education officers for compliance with immediate effect,” the PSEB chairman said in a statement.

Based on the findings of the inquiry reports, various follow-up actions have been ordered by the state government to fix responsibility of various officers/officials who were at the helm of affairs when these books were allowed to be notified by the board.

The inquiry was ordered after several organisations and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised the issue of distortion of facts in the history book, following which former Punjab education minister Pargat Singh ordered the probe.

In February, AAP had also demanded withdrawal of a controversial history textbook for Class 12, alleging “tampering with the Sikh history”.

Another inquiry on

PSEB said that another inquiry on the book ‘History of Punjab’ written by AC Arora of Pardeep Publication and three other books having similar contents, which although disbanded in 2017, is on. “As and when the inquiry report is received, it will be examined and a decision will be taken accordingly, PSEB said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON