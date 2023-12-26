Punjab: BSF arrests three drug peddlers, heroin seized in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Amritsar and arrested three smugglers who were trying to flee with the consignment of heroin, officials said on Monday. BSF seized 434 gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape

According to BSF officials, the total weight of the heroin recovered from the smugglers was 525 grams. The arrest was made following specific intelligence regarding smuggling activities near Dhanoe Kalan village in the district.

“On December 24, 2023, on the basis of special information of BSF regarding the smuggling activities near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, a special operation was planned. At about 1215 hrs, movement of two suspected smugglers was observed in the farming field, followed by dropping sound of consignment after drone movement,” BSF said in a statement.

“Immediately both the smugglers were arrested, who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and having a ring made of string attached with it (gross wt - 525 gms),” it said.

“On the revelation of both the smugglers, the third smuggler was also arrested. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics was foiled by vigilant BSF troops,” the BSF added.

Drone dropped heroin seized

BSF seized 434 gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Monday. As per the officials, the BSF troops launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone violated Indian Airspace. In the search operation, BSF troops seized 434 gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, from village Ranian of Amritsar. “On 25 December 2023, during morning hrs, on specific information of BSF regarding smuggling through drone on the outskirts of Vill - Ranian & Rear Kakkar, District - Amritsar, an Operation was planned,” BSF said.

The troops swiftly responded to the drone intrusion, which dropped the contraband before returning back to Pakistan.

“BSF party at about 0642 hrs, heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object and dropping sound of something, resultantly the BSF party recovered 01 Pkt (Gross wt - 434 Gms) suspected to be Heroin, wrapped with transparent adhesive tape and a ring attached to it for hanging with the drone,” it said.