Punjab: BSF intercepts Pakistani drone in Amritsar, recovers 5-kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Second such incident in two days in border district after drone shot down near Bhaini Rajputana village on Thursday

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered 5-kg heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone that was shot down near Rai village in Amritsar sector early on Friday.

The five packets of heroin that were recovered from a consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone near Rai village in Amritsar district of Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
The five packets of heroin that were recovered from a consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone near Rai village in Amritsar district of Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)

“At around 1.30am, the BSF intercepted a drone near Rai village of Amritsar district. A police team joined the BSF for the search operation. A big packet containing the contraband was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with a green nylon rope and hook attached. The gross weight of the five packets of heroin was 5.26kg,” he added.

This is the second such incident in Amritsar sector in the past two days.

On Thursday, a drone was shot down near Bhaini Rajputana village.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit had conducted meetings with officers of the border districts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur on Wednesday and Thursday on steps to check smuggling of drugs and weapons.

punjab police heroin
