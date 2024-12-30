Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: BSF, police recover heroin in Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Dec 30, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The BSF’s intelligence wing, a joint operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police led to the discovery of one packet containing the heroin in a farming field near Palpate village in the district

The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, recovered 534 grams of heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, the BSF said on Sunday.

The narcotics were wrapped in a packet. (HT File)
The narcotics were wrapped in a packet. (HT File)

Acting on a tip-off from the BSF’s intelligence wing, a joint operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police led to the discovery of one packet containing the heroin in a farming field near Palpate village in the district.

The narcotics were wrapped in a packet. “The successful operation thwarted another attempt to smuggle drugs via drone from across the border. The BSF credited the reliable information and diligent efforts of both the forces for preventing this illicit activity and intercepting the smuggling attempt,” said a BSF release.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On