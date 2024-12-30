Punjab: BSF, police recover heroin in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, recovered 534 grams of heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, the BSF said on Sunday. The narcotics were wrapped in a packet. (HT File)

Acting on a tip-off from the BSF’s intelligence wing, a joint operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police led to the discovery of one packet containing the heroin in a farming field near Palpate village in the district.

The narcotics were wrapped in a packet. “The successful operation thwarted another attempt to smuggle drugs via drone from across the border. The BSF credited the reliable information and diligent efforts of both the forces for preventing this illicit activity and intercepting the smuggling attempt,” said a BSF release.