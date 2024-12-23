Menu Explore
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
Punjab: BSF recovers 5 drones, 4 heroin consignments at Punjab border

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Dec 23, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered five drones and four heroin consignments in the last two days along the Punjab border, BSF officials said on Sunday

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered five drones and four heroin consignments in the last two days along the Punjab border, BSF officials said on Sunday.

The BSF recovered three drones from near the border on Sunday. (HT File)
The BSF recovered three drones from near the border on Sunday. (HT File)

On Sunday afternoon, the BSF troops in a joint operation with Punjab Police recovered two DJI AIR 3S drones and two packets of heroin weighing 558 grams and 613 grams, respectively, in Dal village area situated in Tarn Taran district.

Around 9.45am on Sunday, the BSF troops recovered another one DJI Magic 3 Classic drone from a field adjacent to Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district, the BSF said.

Previously, late on Saturday evening, the BSF recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to the Dariya Musa village in Amritsar district.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSF recovered one drone and two packets of heroin consignments in two different incidents in the border area of Ferozepur and Amritsar districts.

According to the security force, the BSF intelligence wing conducted a search operation and found around 545 grams of heroin in Ferozepur.

Earlier this week, the BSF had recovered three drones and a large packet of heroin in separate incidents along the Punjab border.

Acting on a tip-off, the force recovered a consignment of heroin weighing 4.840kg from a field near Rajatal village in Amritsar district around 1am.

