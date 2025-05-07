Punjab: BSF restricts movement of farmers beyond border fence

Even as farmers are yet to finish post-harvesting works in their fields situated in the sensitive zone between the border fence and the zero line, the BSF has closed the entry gates for them. Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead last week, the BSF had around 10 days ago issued an urgent directive to farmers along the India-Pakistan border to complete harvesting of wheat and clear their fields within 48 hours. It was a unique challenge for Punjab’s border farmers who cultivate approximately 45,000 acres across the 530-km international boundary. A field along Pakistan border near Amritsar. (PTI file)

Though the BSF allowed the farmers to work for more days, the gates were closed on Sunday. “The rainfall witnessed in the past few days delayed the post-harvesting work. The wheat straw got wet. It will take time to dry up. It delayed the process of making cattle feed from it. Secondly, they are to prepare the fields for paddy sowing. The farmers need one week more to finish the work in their fields. The farmers will get full power supply on June 3. A period of less than a month is left for it,” said Rattan Singh Randhawa, a leader of border farmers in Amritsar.

“We are peace-loving people. We oppose war between both countries. The gates should be opened. People of the border belt are repeatedly telling the BSF that they will fully cooperate and support them in case any war-like situation arises. So, they should be allowed to work in their fields until a grim situation arises,” he added.

Another farmer, Surjit Singh Bhoora, said, “Apart from making cattle feed from the wheat straw, levelling the fields ahead of paddy season is the pending work. Some other small tasks need to be done. This is the time to do so. The BSF should not have closed the gates yet as farmers are standing with the BSF if the circumstances take an ugly turn along the international border.”

“Whenever tension escalates along the border, farmers whose land is situated beyond the barbed fence and other border people become the worst sufferers, notwithstanding they stand with the nation. It is unfortunate that the successive governments never address their concerns. For instance, the BSF has closed the gates, but the government is not providing anything to compensate the farmers,” he added.

Another border farmer, Raghbir Singh, from Bhangala village said, “60% work is pending in the fields. What should we give to our livestock if we are not able to make their feed? We have raised the issue with a senior officer of the BSF. He has assured that our demand will be addressed.”

Sources said the gates were closed keeping in view the arrest of a Pakistan Ranger by the BSF at the Rajasthan border on Sunday. A few days before that, Rangers had caught a BSF man in Ferozepur district of Punjab. So, there is an apprehension that Pakistan Rangers may detain Indian farmer working in the fields. “If there is any apprehension, our security can be enhanced,” added Bhangala

A BSF official, requesting anonymity, said the gates have been closed in view of the farmers’ security. Farmers said some of them may stage a demonstration in the coming days demanding opening of the gates.