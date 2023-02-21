Punjab budget session from March 3, budget to be presented on March 10

The budget session of the Punjab assembly will begin on March 3.

State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget for the 2023-24 financial year on March 10.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced this after a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Cheema has already announced that the government will present a people-friendly budget with focus on education and health. “Since the formation of our government in Punjab, we have taken steps to fulfil our poll promises. We are working hard to present a people-friendly budget,” he said in Sangrur recently.

Cheema had not announced any new tax when he presented the first budget of the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on June 27 last year. In his paperless budget, the two-time MLA focused on restoring the state’s fiscal health and delivering on the good governance promise.