Punjab bypolls: AAP govt failed on all fronts, says Cong’s Bajwa

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, alleging it has “failed” on all fronts and every section of society is “feeling cheated”. Bajwa said the AAP did not fulfil any of its poll promises in the past two-and-half years. (HT File)

The leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly also told reporters here that due to “tardy” paddy procurement and lifting by the state government, farmers are facing hardships in mandis.

Bajwa, who was accompanied by MP Amar Singh and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, was in Barnala to campaign for Congress nominee Kuldeep Singh Dhillon ahead of the Punjab Assembly bypolls.

“Tell us one poll promise made to farmers, employees and women which it has fulfilled,” he said.

The Mann government has not yet given ₹1,000 to women per month, which the AAP had promised ahead of the 2022 polls. Later, Mann claimed he would give ₹1,100 per to every woman, the Congress leader said.

“Not a single penny has been paid to women yet. Every section is feeling cheated. They (AAP) failed in every situation,” he charged.

On the issue of paddy procurement, Bajwa said farmers are being “looted” in mandis and being forced to accept a cut of ₹300 per quintal.

“CM Mann did not bother to visit any grain market in the state to take stock of the situation,” he said.

It was the responsibility of the chief minister to meet the prime minister and the food minister to take up the issue of “tardy” paddy lifting, he said.

He also said that farmers are still facing a shortage of DAP fertiliser for sowing wheat.

Bajwa urged people to vote for Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon on November 20.

Disputing BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon’s claims, Bajwa said the Congress government in 2006 had declared Barnala a district and it was not due to the efforts of one individual.

Earlier this week, Kewal Singh Dhillon gave himself credit for the creation of Barnala district in 2006.

Besides the Congress and BJP nominees, other candidates in the fray in Barnala are Harinder Singh Dhaliwal of AAP, Govind Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and AAP rebel and Independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Batth.