Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance bureau arrests Ludhiana-based CA for taking 26-lakh bribe

Vigilance bureau arrests Ludhiana-based CA for taking 26-lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 05, 2023 11:46 PM IST

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau, said the case against Ankush Sareen, a private CA, was registered after investigation of an online complaint filed at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), during its anti-corruption campaign, has arrested a city-based chartered accountant for allegedly taking a bribe of 26 lakh in the name of income tax officers in Chandigarh.

The accused CA in custody of vigilance bureau officials in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused CA in custody of vigilance bureau officials in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the VB, said the case against Ankush Sareen, a private CA, was registered after investigation of an online complaint filed at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

Vigilance SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that the complainant Parminder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Malsian village in Ludhiana district, alleged that the CA had duped his relatives in USA of 26 lakh which he took in two instalments from him in the name of IT officials in Chandigarh.

“The IT department had served a notice to the relatives of the complainant in the USA as they sold a piece of land in India but did not pay the requisite tax. The CA told the complainant that the money was taken in lieu of settlement of the notice received,” said the SSP.

The complainant further informed that he had handed over 25 lakh to the CA at his residence on January 15 and also made a video. After this, Sareen had obtained 1 lakh more for junior officers of the income tax department from the complainant on January 26.

The spokesperson said that during an enquiry from the IT department, the complainant came to know that the notice of IT department had not been filed and the CA had taken the bribe fraudulently in the name of income tax officers.

Sidhu then called the CA to return his money back but he didn’t.

The VB unit of Ludhiana range has investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case against the CA after finding him guilty of extorting money from the complainant by creating fear of heavy penalty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh chartered accountant fear ludhiana district notice bribe usa video money + 7 more
chandigarh chartered accountant fear ludhiana district notice bribe usa video money + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out