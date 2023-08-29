Punjab cabinet approves cut in CM, ministers’ discretionary grants

The Punjab government on Monday decided to impose a cut on discretionary grant entitlement of the chief minister (CM) from ₹50 crore to ₹37 crore and that of the cabinet ministers from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1 crore. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chairing the cabinet meeting on Monday. (HT Photo)

The council of ministers, led by the CM Bhagwant Mann, gave nod to a policy for discretionary grants applicable for the current financial year 2023-24.

According to finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the move is part of the government’s austerity measures but it won’t impact the disbursal of funds as village panchayats already have funds from the past three finance commissions.

Liver treatment hospital in Mohali

The council of ministers also approved setting up of the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences at Mohali.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson of the CMO said the decision is aimed at promoting the state as a hub of medical care facilities.

The centre, to come up at a cost of ₹59 crore, will act as a catalyst to provide better diagnostic, counseling and treatment facilities at affordable rates for liver-related diseases.

The cabinet also approved creation of 484 temporary posts in the upcoming institute. It also gave a green signal to fill 20 technical cadre posts of direct

Nod for visiting faculty in state-run schools

The cabinet also approved appointment of visiting faculty in government schools of the state. In the first phase, visiting faculty will be appointed in 117 government schools of the state and then replicated in other schools. Persons who have retired as teaching faculty from any government or private school, college or university will be eligible for the proposed visiting resource faculty scheme.

Amendments in FRBM act

The cabinet also approved amendment in the fiscal responsibility budget management act so as to avoid the need for amendment every year.

Premature release of prisoners

It was also decided to send the case of four life convicts seeking premature release, and another one for rejection of premature release, to the Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution for consideration.

Approval to administrative reports of water resources dept

The Punjab cabinet also approved the annual administrative report of the water resources department for the year 2021-22. It was also decided to recruit 20 technical cadre employees in governance reforms department.