Punjab cabinet approves restoring benefits to 10.77 lakh ration card holders

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday announced to restoration 10.77 lakh cancelled ration cards across the state with immediate effect to enable the people to avail the benefits of the ration being supplied under the public distribution system. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (PTI)

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Punjab Civil Secretariat. Mann announced the decision at a press conference after the meeting. He said these ration cards were earlier deleted during the verification process and the cabinet decided to restore them keeping in view the larger public interest. “As per this decision, all these beneficiaries will be able to derive the benefits of the PDS and doorstep delivery of ration being started by the state government,” he said.

Nod to teacher transfer policy

The cabinet also approved a new transfer policy for teachers to facilitate educators. Teachers having family members suffering from chronic diseases can apply for the transfer throughout the year to take care of their families. This policy has been streamlined to ensure that the teachers contribute zealously in the teaching works rather than running pillar to post for their transfers, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said. Another decision was to extend the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign to 15 more districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran and Malerkotla.“The initiative is already getting a massive response after its launch in nine cities of the state under phase I. The scheme will now cover the entire state and approval has been given for the recruitment of additional trainers and other staff,” the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also accorded its consent to enhance the financial assistance to ex-servicemen and their widows, who are above 65 years of age and took part in World War I and World War-2 but were sent home without any pensionary benefits from existing ₹6,000 to ₹10,000. Presently, 453 beneficiaries are availing benefits under this policy of the state government. This hike will be effective from July 26, 2023, and will immensely benefit the ex-servicemen and their widows, the spokesperson said.

New school of eminence

A School of Eminence will be set up in the building of the Punjab Institute of Technology (PIT) located in the Arniwala Sheikh Subhan village, according to the cabinet decision. Earlier, the school was proposed to be set up in a government secondary school but now due to lack of space, it was decided to shift this school to PIT. The cabinet also decided not to award the contract of leftover material from mandis of Punjab state from the year 2023-24. The Punjab Mandi Board has been awarding the contract for lifting leftover material from the markets of the state for the last 25 years. However, now this decision has been taken not to allot the contract to raise the standard of living of poor tribes/people.

Another decision was to give approval to amend Clause 3.14.1 of the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws-2018, thereby enabling self-certification of residential building plans up to 500 square yards. Self-certification stipulates that the plans can be approved by the architect himself without routing the plans to any official or employee. However, checks and balances have been introduced in the system to ensure that building bylaws are followed meticulously and the documents uploaded are in accordance with norms, the spokesperson said. More than 90% of residential buildings in the state are below 500 square yards. Therefore, easing the approval of such types of building plans will bring great relief to the general public. In order to lower the mortality and morbidity rate due to injuries occurring during road accidents, the cabinet also gave a green signal to introduce the Farishtey scheme.