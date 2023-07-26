Punjab govt announces 49 cr for PU hostels

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will immediately release around ₹49 crore for construction of a new boys’ hostel and expansion of the girls’ hostel at Panjab University. Mann, who was on PU campus, inspected the sites designated for the construction of the new hostels. (HT Photo)

Mann, who was on PU campus, inspected the sites designated for the construction of the new hostels.

He said the girls’ hostel will be expanded with the addition of five new floors to the existing two-storey building, while a new six-storey boys’ hostel will also be constructed within the university premises. The construction of these hostels is crucial to meet the current needs, ensuring that students can concentrate on their education while studying at the university without the financial burden of renting PGs or other accommodations, he said.

His visit comes amid Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s meetings with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to help the varsity tide over the financial crisis. During his visit, the CM reiterated the government’s stand, “…Panjab University, Chandigarh, is part of the emotional, cultural, and rich legacy of the state. No college of Haryana will be given affiliation from the university,” he said, adding that attempts are being made to change the status of the university but Punjab government would not allow any such move.

The CM said that considering that 175 colleges of Punjab are affiliated with PU, the government was committed for holistic development of the varsity.

As per plan, the hostels will be equipped with a dining hall, common rooms, and well-maintained washrooms. As many as 38 rooms with attached bathrooms will be constructed specifically for research scholars and other occupants.

He also said that the 7th Pay Commission arrears of Panjab University staff of ₹4.25 have been released.