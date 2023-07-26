Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt announces 49 cr for PU hostels

Punjab govt announces 49 cr for PU hostels

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Mann said the girls’ hostel will be expanded with the addition of five new floors to the existing two-storey building, while a new six-storey boys’ hostel will also be constructed within the university premises

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will immediately release around 49 crore for construction of a new boys’ hostel and expansion of the girls’ hostel at Panjab University.

Mann, who was on PU campus, inspected the sites designated for the construction of the new hostels. (HT Photo)
Mann, who was on PU campus, inspected the sites designated for the construction of the new hostels. (HT Photo)

Mann, who was on PU campus, inspected the sites designated for the construction of the new hostels.

He said the girls’ hostel will be expanded with the addition of five new floors to the existing two-storey building, while a new six-storey boys’ hostel will also be constructed within the university premises. The construction of these hostels is crucial to meet the current needs, ensuring that students can concentrate on their education while studying at the university without the financial burden of renting PGs or other accommodations, he said.

His visit comes amid Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s meetings with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to help the varsity tide over the financial crisis. During his visit, the CM reiterated the government’s stand, “…Panjab University, Chandigarh, is part of the emotional, cultural, and rich legacy of the state. No college of Haryana will be given affiliation from the university,” he said, adding that attempts are being made to change the status of the university but Punjab government would not allow any such move.

The CM said that considering that 175 colleges of Punjab are affiliated with PU, the government was committed for holistic development of the varsity.

As per plan, the hostels will be equipped with a dining hall, common rooms, and well-maintained washrooms. As many as 38 rooms with attached bathrooms will be constructed specifically for research scholars and other occupants.

He also said that the 7th Pay Commission arrears of Panjab University staff of 4.25 have been released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out