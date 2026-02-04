Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai to woo investors

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a series of meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai as part of the state government’s efforts to boost investment in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

According to the official statement issued by the government, Mumbai-based Hinduja group, which has diversified business interests, has signalled interest in investing in the state.

Presenting Punjab as a stable, future-ready and business-friendly destination, Mann said that the state has received investment proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh crore since March 2022 in the fields of electric mobility to digital services.

Elaborating on the opportunities available, Mann said that the state offers immense scope for investment in sectors such as electric vehicles, financial and digital services, cyber security, renewable energy, healthcare, industrial and real estate collaboration.

“Punjab has traditionally played a vital role in ensuring the country’s food security. The state’s industrial journey has now taken a dynamic turn. Today, Punjab is an industrial powerhouse, leading in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology, tourism and others,” the CM said while interacting with the top executives of the Hinduja group.

The investment proposals have the potential to create over 5.3 lakh jobs, the CM added.

Highlighting the confidence reposed by global corporations, the CM said that Punjab is home to prestigious international companies including Nestle, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio and Danone, all of which have established operations here, contributing to economic transformation, adding that the state’s global reach is evident through investments from countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, Spain and others.

Referring to interactions with global industry leaders, Mann said that leading companies and institutions in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul had expressed confidence in Punjab’s governance model and the state’s skilled workforce.

He further stated that Punjab ranks as a top achiever in ease of doing business and has launched the FastTrack Punjab portal.

“The portal offers single entry and exit with over 200 government-to-business approvals and services, ensuring zero offline applications and fast-track approvals,” he said.

Inviting industry leaders to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held at Plaksha University, Mohali, from March 13 to 15, CM Mann said that the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora and others were also present on the occasion.