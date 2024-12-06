Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates govt college in Fazilka’s Balluana segment

Seventy-seven years after Independence, Fazilka’s Balluana rural segment has finally got a government college. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann dedicated the Government Degree College, Sukhchain, to the people on Thursday, stating that it will give a major boost to the education sector in the region. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurating the Government Degree College, Sukhchain, in Fazilka on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The CM also criticised previous governments for neglecting the region, pointing out that it took 77 years for a college to be established in this region. He said that while other parties are focusing on spreading hatred, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is prioritising health, education, power, water, and infrastructure.

Mann also said his government has provided jobs to 50,000 youngsters since coming to power, adding that the recruitment process was carried out in a fair and transparent manner. He said in Balluana segment’s Dangar Khera village alone, 700 youths have been provided jobs by his government.

Promises to transform Hussainiwala border into tourist hotspot

CM Mann also announced to develop the Hussainiwala border into a state-of-the-art tourist destination. Speaking at the retreat ceremony held at the border, Mann expressed his excitement at witnessing the event for the first time and called for a detailed proposal from the BSF officers to give the location a facelift. While the Wagah border is currently a major draw for tourists, Mann said the Hussainiwala and Sulemanki borders have been relatively underexplored, despite their rich historical significance.

“Hussainiwala has untapped potential,” said Mann, adding, “We aim to turn it into a tourism hub.”

Earlier, the CM also dedicated water supply and sewerage projects worth ₹119.16 crore at Abohar, a subdivision of Fazilka district. These projects are set to benefit over 1.5 lakh residents by ensuring clean and sustainable water supply.