Covid situation under control, says CM Mann, Punjab logs 111 fresh cases

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said his government is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising out of a rise in COVID-19 cases even as he asserted that the coronavirus situation in the state is under control.

“Corona situation in Punjab is completely under control. No patient is on ventilator support. There is a complete arrangement of all medical facilities, medicines, oxygen etc in hospitals. Fully prepared to deal with any situation. I am in constant touch with the health ministry,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Balbir Singh had also said that his department was fully geared up to effectively deal with any rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab Thursday reported 111 fresh cases of coronavirus and also one death due to the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

Among new cases, 23 were reported from Mohali, 17 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 11 from Pathankot and seven from Ferozepur, said the bulletin.

The state had seen 73 cases and 100 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases rose from 437 on Wednesday to 486 on Thursday.

The positivity rate also increased from 4.10 per cent on Wednesday to 5.09 per cent on Thursday. Four Covid positive patients in Jalandhar were admitted in ICU, as per the bulletin.

One death due to Covid was reported from Moga district. With this, the death toll has reached 20,522 in the state so far.

Now, the state’s Covid tally stood at 7,86,659.