Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann spars with leader of Oppn over drug issue

The Punjab assembly witnessed a heated exchange between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress over drug trade allegations, forcing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for 10 minutes. Punjab assembly witnessed a heated exchange between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress over drug trade allegations on Friday. (HT File)

Soon after the House resumed, it was adjourned sine die after the chief minister announced the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to move the Supreme Court on October 30 against governor Banwarilal Purohit for not giving assent to the three money Bills.

Chief minister Mann was replying to Bajwa during Zero Hour when their argument began. When Bajwa cited Jalandhar West AAP MLA Sheetal Angural’s allegations against AAP’s lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku, Mann retorted that there can be differences between party members. He went on to add: “Even (former CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had written against you (Bajwa) on involvement in drug trade. What shall we do with that the letter?”

Objecting to Mann’s remark Bajwa dared him to act against him. “Tu jo karna karla (Do what you like),” Bajwa said.

The CM objected to Bajwa addressing him impolitely. This led to an argument that divided the House. AAP MLAs demanded action against Bajwa for using unparliamentary language.

The Speaker was forced to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

