News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann spars with leader of Oppn over drug issue

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann spars with leader of Oppn over drug issue

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 20, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Punjab assembly adjourned after heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over drug trade allegations. CM announced decision to move Supreme Court against governor.

The Punjab assembly witnessed a heated exchange between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress over drug trade allegations, forcing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

Punjab assembly witnessed a heated exchange between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress over drug trade allegations on Friday. (HT File)
Punjab assembly witnessed a heated exchange between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress over drug trade allegations on Friday. (HT File)

Soon after the House resumed, it was adjourned sine die after the chief minister announced the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to move the Supreme Court on October 30 against governor Banwarilal Purohit for not giving assent to the three money Bills.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chief minister Mann was replying to Bajwa during Zero Hour when their argument began. When Bajwa cited Jalandhar West AAP MLA Sheetal Angural’s allegations against AAP’s lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku, Mann retorted that there can be differences between party members. He went on to add: “Even (former CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had written against you (Bajwa) on involvement in drug trade. What shall we do with that the letter?”

Objecting to Mann’s remark Bajwa dared him to act against him. “Tu jo karna karla (Do what you like),” Bajwa said.

The CM objected to Bajwa addressing him impolitely. This led to an argument that divided the House. AAP MLAs demanded action against Bajwa for using unparliamentary language.

The Speaker was forced to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out