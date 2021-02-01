Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws in view of the recent developments in the national capital.
The meeting will be held in Chandigarh wherein the parties will discuss the situation in the wake of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on protesters and the vilification campaign against farmers, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.
Urging all parties to join the meeting in a show of solidarity with the farmers, the CM said the crisis triggered by the farm laws was a matter of concern.
“Only through collective efforts of all Punjabis and all political parties, this crisis can be tackled and the farmers’ interests protected. Our farmers are dying at the Delhi borders for more than two months now. They are being beaten by the police and assaulted by goons. They are being deprived of basic amenities,” he said.
A large number of farmers from Punjab are at the receiving end, he added.
“All political parties will put aside their differences to find a solution. This is the time to come together to save our state and our people,” he stressed.
Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year to demand a repeal of the three laws. The government has maintained that the laws aim to ease restrictions on farm trade.
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
