No question of closing door on talks with govt over farm laws: Farm union

There is no question of farmer organisations closing the door on talks with the government, said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday, adding they had noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements made earlier in the day about the Centre standing by its offer.

In a statement signed by farmer leader Darshan Pal, the SKM said that it would continue to seek a full repeal of the three farm laws and a legal entitlement guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Samyukta Kisan Morcha noted the statement made by the Prime Minister about the Centre standing by its offer... Farmers have come all the way to the doorsteps of Delhi to converse with their elected government and therefore, there is no question of the farmer organisations closing the door on talks with the government," the statement said.

It further noted that a one-day fast was observed across the country and farmers paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyr day.

"Learning from the life of Gandhiji, farmers took a pledge to keep fighting this movement peacefully," the statement said, adding that reports of Sadbhavana Diwas were coming in from all over the country, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Hayana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

The SKM further condemned attempts of the police to weaken the agitation by "unlawful use of security forces."

"The continuous violence by the police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons clearly shows the palpable fear within the government. Police is randomly arresting protesters and journalists at protest sites," the statement said.

The farmers' body demanded the immediate release of all peaceful protesters and condemn the attacks on journalists who have been covering the protest.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi witnessed chaotic and violent scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws.

The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)