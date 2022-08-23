Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest

A day after former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government’s tenure, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that law will take its own course.

Also read: Top Punjab Congress leader picked up from hair salon amid high drama, arrested

Denying the Congress charge of political vendetta, Mann said that if the government was to carry out any vendetta, it would have registered cases against anyone it wanted. “No action is taken till the time there is evidence of involvement of any former minister,” he said in his first response on Ashu’s arrest.

Scoffing at the Congress protest outside the VB office on Monday, Mann said: “When they (Congress leaders) were here (in Mohali), they offered themselves for arrest, but when the arrest was carried out, they questioned it.”

He said that during the election campaign, the AAP had promised to people that those who looted the state exchequer would be made accountable for every single rupee. “These arrests are a part of the same effort to make them accountable for their actions. There is no political vendetta,” the chief minister insisted, recalling Ashu’s arrogance as minister in the previous Congress government.