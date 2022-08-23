Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest

Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu arrested by Vigilance Bureau on Monday night for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government’s tenure

Punjab Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana on Monday for irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during his party’s rule. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A day after former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government’s tenure, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that law will take its own course.

Denying the Congress charge of political vendetta, Mann said that if the government was to carry out any vendetta, it would have registered cases against anyone it wanted. “No action is taken till the time there is evidence of involvement of any former minister,” he said in his first response on Ashu’s arrest.

Scoffing at the Congress protest outside the VB office on Monday, Mann said: “When they (Congress leaders) were here (in Mohali), they offered themselves for arrest, but when the arrest was carried out, they questioned it.”

He said that during the election campaign, the AAP had promised to people that those who looted the state exchequer would be made accountable for every single rupee. “These arrests are a part of the same effort to make them accountable for their actions. There is no political vendetta,” the chief minister insisted, recalling Ashu’s arrogance as minister in the previous Congress government.

