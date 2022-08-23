Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest
Former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu arrested by Vigilance Bureau on Monday night for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government’s tenure
A day after former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government’s tenure, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that law will take its own course.
Denying the Congress charge of political vendetta, Mann said that if the government was to carry out any vendetta, it would have registered cases against anyone it wanted. “No action is taken till the time there is evidence of involvement of any former minister,” he said in his first response on Ashu’s arrest.
Scoffing at the Congress protest outside the VB office on Monday, Mann said: “When they (Congress leaders) were here (in Mohali), they offered themselves for arrest, but when the arrest was carried out, they questioned it.”
He said that during the election campaign, the AAP had promised to people that those who looted the state exchequer would be made accountable for every single rupee. “These arrests are a part of the same effort to make them accountable for their actions. There is no political vendetta,” the chief minister insisted, recalling Ashu’s arrogance as minister in the previous Congress government.
MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students
Two college students and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed and 10 persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Tuesday morning, said police. The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 19, and Vidhya Bari, 19, residents of Bambhada and auto-rickshaw driver Dinesh Mahajan, 40. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.
This Teachers' Day, Bengaluru civic body's initiative for underprivileged kids
Come Teachers' Day, the civic body in the state capital of Karnataka - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - will be launching tuition centers for underprivileged students in the city. Ten locations in the city are reportedly finalised to start these tuition centers from September 5 in Bengaluru. The civic body will provide an honorarium of 3,500 for teachers who teach the kids in these tuitions.
BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, was a flamboyant leader with a big fan following on social media, and used her popularity to garner support in Haryana politics during the 2019 assembly elections. The 43-year-old made her electoral debut when she was pitted against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi (who is now in the BJP) in one of the most keenly watched contests in Haryana.
Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned
The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.
Prepare vision document for development of Visvesvaraiah College: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed state officials to prepare a vision document for the development of Bangalore University's Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Higher Education Department Principle Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and others.
