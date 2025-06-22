Punjab: CM gives job letters to 281 newly recruited candidates

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering the state’s youth by integrating them into governance and enabling their contribution to socio-economic development. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

Addressing a gathering during a function to distribute appointment letters to 281 newly recruited candidates, Mann said, “I stand here today to distribute job letters to 281 newly selected youth, which is a testament to my government’s commitment to providing jobs in a fair and transparent manner.”

The CM stated that all recent government recruitments have been made purely on merit, with selections based on competitive examinations. He took a sharp dig at previous governments, primarily led by the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, accusing them of implementing corrupt and regressive policies that he said harmed the career prospects of Punjab’s youth.

“Many young people received jobs late because earlier governments showed no real concern for job creation, betraying the people of Punjab,” Mann alleged.

He claimed that since April 1, 2022, his government has recruited 54,141 individuals across various departments, and with the latest round of appointments, the total has now reached 54,422.

Criticising the state’s traditional political leadership, Mann said: “These leaders spit venom against one another on public stages but embrace each other at private functions. In villages, people fight over political differences while the leaders attend each other’s celebrations.” He described this behaviour as a form of “musical chairs” aimed at looting the state every five years.

The CM also announced the establishment of UPSC coaching centres across Punjab. These centres, he said, will be equipped with libraries, hostels and essential facilities to offer quality training for national-level competitive examinations.